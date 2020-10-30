Shirley Maud Allen (née Corbould), age 98, passed away peacefully in Duncan, BC, on October 21, 2020. She was born in 1922, in New Westminster, BC, where she lived almost continuously for 93 years.
During WW2 she worked for two years as a secretary for the Aluminum Company of Canada in Montreal. Starting in 1944, she studied languages at UBC and obtained her BA (Honours) degree in 1947. She married Ernest Allen in 1948 and stayed home to raise two sons. Volunteering was an important part of her life. She was past President of the University Women's Club, acted as secretary of the St. Barnabas Anglican Church Committee for 14 years, worked with the CNIB for 32 years, and was a member of the PEO Sisterhood for 50 years.
She played tennis into her mid-eighties, was an avid reader (in any of four languages) and a passionate animal lover. There were only a few years of her life when she did not have a dog as a companion. Family, however, was her greatest joy. Her love and devotion will be missed.
She is predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Ernest Allen; her eldest son, Kenneth Donn Allen; and by her three brothers, Gordon, Donovan, and Kenneth Corbould. She is survived by her son, Gordon Allen; her daughters-in-law, Shirley Imada and Jan Christie; and her grandchildren, Jeni Christie, and Yarrow, Rachael, and Graeme Allen.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Sunridge Place Long Term Care in Duncan where she lived for the past few years. She always expressed gratitude for the care and kindness she received there.
There will be no memorial service at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
- BC and Yukon Division, or to the SPCA.