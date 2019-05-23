Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sieghard Johannes "Siggy" SPEKAT. View Sign Service Information Burquitlam Funeral Home 625 North Road Coquitlam , BC V3J 1P2 (604)-936-9987 Obituary

SPEKAT, Sieghard "Siggy" Johannes On Thursday, May 9, 2019, Siggy Spekat, loving husband and father, passed away at age 82. Siggy was born on August 2, 1936 in Germany. Following two of his older brothers, Siggy immigrated to Canada in 1956, arriving first in Montreal, then on to Ocean Falls, BC, where he met Mum. He married Monica in 1963, and together they raised their three children in New Westminster. With immense courage you left everything you had known to begin a life in Canada. Your unconditional love for your family, your life-long love of the outdoors, your acceptance of everyone and refusal to judge or dismiss anyone, are things that will be forever cherished. Siggy was preceded in death by his parents, Fritz and Frieda, and by his brother Winrich. He is survived by his loving wife, Monica, his three children, Sean (Sandra), Siobhain (Scott G), Gerlind (Scott Q), and by brothers Meinhard and Fred (Magrit), and sisters Konnie, Christfriede and Gerlind, and nieces and nephews in Germany and Canada. A Celebration of Life will take place in early August 2019, announcement of date and time to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Cardiac Care Unit, c/o Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation, 330 E. Columbia St, New Westminster. May his memory be a blessing. 604-936-9987 BurquitlamFuneralHome.ca







