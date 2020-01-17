Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stella Bushell. View Sign Service Information Kearney's Columbia-Bowell Chapel 219 6th Street New Westminster , BC V3L 3A3 (604)-521-4881 Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Stella B. Bushell (nee Manners, Fuson).



Stella was born on April 6th, 1931, and passed away peacefully on January 3rd, 2020, at the age of 88.



Stella is predeceased by her husband, Glen, and their son, Brett, as well as her brothers, Grant and Ernie, and sister, Evelyn.



Stella is survived by her children, David, Deanna, Darrell (Anna), Darcel (Harold), Diana (Rob), and Christine; her grandchildren, Trevor (Stacie), Stefania (James), Nadia (Matt), Jeremy, Keoni, Matthew, Christopher, and Sydney; and her great-grandchildren, Aiden, Jaxon, and Tobin.



Stella lived most of her adult life in New Westminster, where she and her husband Glen worked and raised their children.



Stella enjoyed reminiscing fondly about her days working as a nurse and as a telephone operator for BC Tel, and finally as a member of the cafeteria staff at New Westminster Secondary School.



(We all appreciated the heads up when the freshly made donuts were ready... Thank you, Mom!)



We are most proud of her number one role and the thing she did the best, keeping our dad in line and raising all of us (this would include the multitude of our friends that needed a place to come to feel cared for and loved).



We know from her fond words that she loved and cared for each and every one of you as if you were her own.



Our family would also like to extend our thanks to the caregivers at Laurel Place in Surrey for all care and help to look after our Mom for the past 6 years.



We would like to welcome all friends and family to join us for a celebration of Stella's life being held at the Kearny Funeral Services Columbia-Bowell Chapel (219 6th St, New Westminster, BC V3L 3A3) on Friday, January 31st at 1:00 pm and to say goodbye to a sweet and special soul.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Stella B. Bushell (nee Manners, Fuson).Stella was born on April 6th, 1931, and passed away peacefully on January 3rd, 2020, at the age of 88.Stella is predeceased by her husband, Glen, and their son, Brett, as well as her brothers, Grant and Ernie, and sister, Evelyn.Stella is survived by her children, David, Deanna, Darrell (Anna), Darcel (Harold), Diana (Rob), and Christine; her grandchildren, Trevor (Stacie), Stefania (James), Nadia (Matt), Jeremy, Keoni, Matthew, Christopher, and Sydney; and her great-grandchildren, Aiden, Jaxon, and Tobin.Stella lived most of her adult life in New Westminster, where she and her husband Glen worked and raised their children.Stella enjoyed reminiscing fondly about her days working as a nurse and as a telephone operator for BC Tel, and finally as a member of the cafeteria staff at New Westminster Secondary School.(We all appreciated the heads up when the freshly made donuts were ready... Thank you, Mom!)We are most proud of her number one role and the thing she did the best, keeping our dad in line and raising all of us (this would include the multitude of our friends that needed a place to come to feel cared for and loved).We know from her fond words that she loved and cared for each and every one of you as if you were her own.Our family would also like to extend our thanks to the caregivers at Laurel Place in Surrey for all care and help to look after our Mom for the past 6 years.We would like to welcome all friends and family to join us for a celebration of Stella's life being held at the Kearny Funeral Services Columbia-Bowell Chapel (219 6th St, New Westminster, BC V3L 3A3) on Friday, January 31st at 1:00 pm and to say goodbye to a sweet and special soul. Published in The Burnaby Now from Jan. 17 to Feb. 15, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Burnaby Now Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close