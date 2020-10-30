We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Stewart Charles King on October 15, 2020, after a courageous battle with Cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of 13 years, Cheryl; brothers, Dick, Alan (Rachel and Richard), and Graeme; a large extended family; and many wonderful friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Neil & Hazel (nee West); and sister-in-law, Barbara (Alan). Stewart will be remembered for his big smile and easy-going demeanour, and loving heart. He was born in North Vancouver on October 27, 1957, but grew up mainly in the White Rock area and graduated from Semiahmoo Secondary School. A gas fitter, by trade, Stewart worked for Fortis BC and its predecessors for over 40 years. Stewart was an avid athlete, participating in soccer, softball, skiing and golf. He travelled extensively throughout his life and especially his later years with his wife, exploring nature and living life to the fullest. He will be terribly missed by all who knew him. A small, private celebration of life was held with family and close friends on his birthday, October 27, 2020.



