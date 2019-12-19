Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue (Susan) SAYER. View Sign Service Information Burquitlam Funeral Home 625 North Road Coquitlam , BC V3J 1P2 (604)-936-9987 Obituary

SAYER, Sue (Susan) Marie August 6, 1963 - December 2, 2019 Sue was 56 years old when she passed away peacefully at home on December 2, 2019 after a long battle with Multiple System Atrophy. Predeceased by her parents, Dick & Mary Sayer. Lovingly survived by her sister Robyn, brother Ryan (Kerrie), niece MacKenzie, nephew Jackson. Sue was born in New Westminster at Royal Columbian Hospital. She spent her early years enjoying family boat trips and living on the water in her family home in Port Moody. Sue was an avid piano player and played the French Horn in her high school band. Sue was heavily involved in Port Moody Golden Spike Days as a Can Can Dancer. Her career as a purchaser began when she joined Merit Kitchens and then moved to Steels Industrial Products Ltd., she ended her career with the School District of Delta. Sue moved to New Westminster in 1995 and became involved in the Hyack Festival Association where she made many lifetime friends and was honored to serve as President in 2008. Sue had many passions such as scrapbooking, crafting with friends and she loved a good glass of wine and loved to laugh. She enjoyed boating whenever she got the chance and being in the presence of her long line of loving cats. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Burquitlam Funeral Home, 625 North Road, Coquitlam at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 11th, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson Society BC,





