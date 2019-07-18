STEVENS, Sylvia (Ortner) House Born September 2, 1925, in Edmonton, Alberta, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2019. Predeceased by 2 loving husbands, William (Bill) House 1961 and Harry F. Stevens 2009 and 1 step-daughter Pam 2008. Survived by 5 sons, 2 step sons, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sylvia graduated from Royal Columbian Hospital in 1952 and later spent many years volunteering. She will be missed by her family, friends and many others whose lives she touched. A Celebration of Sylvia's life will be held on Sunday, September 1st, 2019 from 1:00-4:00pm at the Burnaby Lake Rugby Club, 3760 Sperling Avenue, Burnaby. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in the Burnaby Now, New West Record, and Tri-City News on July 18 to Aug. 16, 2019
