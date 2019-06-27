Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tillie M. GRANT. View Sign Obituary

GRANT, Tillie M. October 1918 - June 2019 Died in her 101'st year in New Westminster, BC. Having her formal education interrupted early she was proud to say she never stopped learning. Through diligence in retail and clerical work, study and training, Tillie eventually became a partner/owner of a successful Credit Bureau. After selling the business, Tillie and husband Fred moved to BC, where she worked for the Vancouver bureau until her retirement. Tillie loved her church. A lifelong Presbyterian, and Elder of Knox Church in Sapperton, she was always on hand to greet and take part in all that went on there. Born in Brandon, Manitoba, Tillie was the middle child of nine born to Anton and Pauline Bygarski. Predeceased by her husband, Fred Grant, daughter Carroll Johnson and seven of her siblings, Tillie is survived by her son, Charles Hughes (Nancy) of Coquitlam, sister Ann Sherban (Ed), sister-in-law Jessie Roberts both of Brandon, six grandchildren, nine great- grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service and reception will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, 403 East Columbia Street, New Westminster (Sapperton) on Saturday, July 6th at 2:00 pm.





Died in her 101'st year in New Westminster, BC. Having her formal education interrupted early she was proud to say she never stopped learning. Through diligence in retail and clerical work, study and training, Tillie eventually became a partner/owner of a successful Credit Bureau. After selling the business, Tillie and husband Fred moved to BC, where she worked for the Vancouver bureau until her retirement. Tillie loved her church. A lifelong Presbyterian, and Elder of Knox Church in Sapperton, she was always on hand to greet and take part in all that went on there. Born in Brandon, Manitoba, Tillie was the middle child of nine born to Anton and Pauline Bygarski. Predeceased by her husband, Fred Grant, daughter Carroll Johnson and seven of her siblings, Tillie is survived by her son, Charles Hughes (Nancy) of Coquitlam, sister Ann Sherban (Ed), sister-in-law Jessie Roberts both of Brandon, six grandchildren, nine great- grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service and reception will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, 403 East Columbia Street, New Westminster (Sapperton) on Saturday, July 6th at 2:00 pm. Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from June 27 to July 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Burnaby Now Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close