Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tina Sharon (KONKIN) VANIER. View Sign Obituary

VANIER, Tina Sharon (KONKIN) March 14, 1948 - December 17, 2019 Surrounded by her family, Tina Sharon Vanier passed away peacefully on December 17th at approximately 1:00 pm. She was born at VGH and she was the only child of Frank and Niki Best. Tina spent most of her life living in Burnaby on the Lower Mainland. In June of 2004, she moved to Powell River with her husband Richard (Dick) Vanier when he retired. Tina worked for many years as a District Manager for Wilson's Stationary supervising the operation of approximately 30 retail outlets in BC and Alberta. She was also one of the first Business Development Managers hired when Staples first moved to Canada. She was very self-motivated and willing to take the initiative to drive business forward. In 2006 Tina was chosen as "Powell River Volunteer of the Year Award" for her fundraising success with the United Way. Tina was exceptionally creative and artistic using those talents in decorating her homes and the homes of close friends. She also made hundreds of personal greeting cards for family and friends. Many will be surprised to know she was a skilled classical pianist. She loved clothes and had an extensive colourful, matching wardrobe for every occasion. Her family and friends have referred to her as having a kind and gentle heart, amazing zest for life, infectious smile that made everyone feel loved, and a bright light who left all her family and other loved ones feeling blessed to have known her. She is survived by her husband Richard (Dick) Vanier (23 years), her daughter Sheri Konkin (Powell River) and her son Barry Konkin (New Westminster) and her aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, step-children, step-grand-children and step-great-grand-children. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Powell River Hospital Foundation. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Beach Gardens Resort, 7074 Westminster Street in Powell River on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm followed by a light lunch and social gathering.





Surrounded by her family, Tina Sharon Vanier passed away peacefully on December 17th at approximately 1:00 pm. She was born at VGH and she was the only child of Frank and Niki Best. Tina spent most of her life living in Burnaby on the Lower Mainland. In June of 2004, she moved to Powell River with her husband Richard (Dick) Vanier when he retired. Tina worked for many years as a District Manager for Wilson's Stationary supervising the operation of approximately 30 retail outlets in BC and Alberta. She was also one of the first Business Development Managers hired when Staples first moved to Canada. She was very self-motivated and willing to take the initiative to drive business forward. In 2006 Tina was chosen as "Powell River Volunteer of the Year Award" for her fundraising success with the United Way. Tina was exceptionally creative and artistic using those talents in decorating her homes and the homes of close friends. She also made hundreds of personal greeting cards for family and friends. Many will be surprised to know she was a skilled classical pianist. She loved clothes and had an extensive colourful, matching wardrobe for every occasion. Her family and friends have referred to her as having a kind and gentle heart, amazing zest for life, infectious smile that made everyone feel loved, and a bright light who left all her family and other loved ones feeling blessed to have known her. She is survived by her husband Richard (Dick) Vanier (23 years), her daughter Sheri Konkin (Powell River) and her son Barry Konkin (New Westminster) and her aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, step-children, step-grand-children and step-great-grand-children. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Powell River Hospital Foundation. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Beach Gardens Resort, 7074 Westminster Street in Powell River on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm followed by a light lunch and social gathering. Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Burnaby Now Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close