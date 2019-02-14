Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tony ANTONIAS. View Sign

ANTONIAS, Tony Born in Port Pirie, South Australia, 12 January 1930. Passed away peacefully at Royal Columbian Hospital on 25 January 2019, listening to his beloved classical music. Loved son of George and Helen Antonias (both deceased) and admired brother of Koula (deceased), Vicki, Thecla, Irene and Bill. Brother-in-law to Andrew (deceased), Jack (deceased), Con and Peter. Uncle and great uncle to their many respective children. Loving life-long companion to Pat MacPherson. Always keen to hear news from home, Tony never forgot where he came from, and visited regularly through the years to reconnect with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed. His family extends a special thank you to Tony's many friends in Canada, and to the nursing staff who showed him such care and compassion. Tony fully embraced his "adopted" home of New Westminster with zest and enthusiasm. His artistic interests played out in his passionate support for - and promotion of the arts and cultural community. Some of his favourites included; The Massey Theatre Society, Arts Council of New Westminster, Vagabond Players at the Bernie Legge Theatre, Royal City Musical Theatre, The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, The New Westminster Symphony and The Raymond Burr Society. Honours returned to Tony through receiving the Bernie Legge Cultural Award in 2000, followed by the New Westminster Citizen of the Year in 2006. Tony left his mark on people and places through the medium of radio advertising and in his extensive volunteer work. He was a constant presence at and contributor during New Westminster City Council meetings. Tony's volunteer work at Royal City Canada Day Celebrations and on Seniors Day was an extension of the same spirit of giving developed through his long career at CKNW radio. His radio colleagues were loved like family. To anyone who automatically whistles the tune when they hear the words; $1.49 day, Woodwards, please give a nod to Tony, the creator of this inspired jingle, which in 1964 won one of "The World's Best Broadcast Advertising" for the Hollywood Advertising Club. It ran for 35 years and Tony was recently lauded on the 60th anniversary of its creation. Tony was also a proud recipient of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee medal in 2013. It is truly a person's family and friendships which enrich a life and so Tony was richly blessed. Many have felt his loss deeply, for his presence was unforgettable. Cherished friends and family eased his last days at the hospital, either by physical presence or, if unable to visit, through heartfelt wishes and messages. A celebration of Tony's life will be held February 23, 2019 at 2pm at the Massey Theatre in New Westminster. In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted by either the Massey Theatre Society or the Royal City Musical Theatre. From his family, Vale Tony, always remembered and in our thoughts. Memory eternal.





