On Tuesday, October 1, 2019, Tracey Elizabeth Williams (nee Toms) passed away at age 52.



Tracey was born in Surrey, BC, to Joan and Murray Toms. She grew up in New West alongside her loving brother Donald (Karen) Toms and attended NWSS where she played in the band and on the basketball team.



Tracey was part of a strong NWSS community that are all very close 34 years after graduation. Tracey became a paralegal and then a Senior Level Corporate Legal Software Specialist and Trainer for Alf Software.



She raised two daughters, Sarah and Michaella Crema, was the step mom of Diego, Sofia, and Mateo Peckenpaugh, and was the Aunt of Tyler and Laura Toms.



She married Steven Peckenpaugh on September 27, 2019, four days before her passing. Tracey loved her friends and family with her whole heart. Her last years brought her new life.



Tracey received a full knee replacement, lost 50 pounds, travelled to Florida and Oregon, discovered a love for God, and married her best friend. She was known for her fun loving spirit, warm heart, and her amazing strength.



In lieu of flowers please send donations to BC Children's Hospital. A service will be held Saturday, November 9, at 2 PM at Town and Field Church, 20719 48 Avenue, Langley, BC.

