Treena G. Blomquist
April 10, 1975 - October 16, 2020
It is with profound sadness that the family of Treena Gaye Blomquist announces her sudden passing on Friday, October 16, 2020.

Treena's vivacious spirit will be forever remembered by her precious daughter, her loving family, and her dear friends. She deeply loved her daughter, was incredibly smart and passionate and had an infectious laugh. Her ability to light up a room with an entrance will be missed by all who knew her. Treena's favourite saying was "breathe".

Breathe deeply our beloved Treena, you are missed.

"I love you with so much of my heart, that none is left to protest" ~ Shakespeare

Published in Burnaby Now from Oct. 21 to Nov. 20, 2020.
