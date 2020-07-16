EULER, Victor Nelson It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of loving husband, father, grandad and uncle, Vic, on Friday, July 10, 2020. Vic was born in Vancouver, BC on January 4th, 1934 to Jesse and Frederick R. Euler. Vic was the youngest of 9, Lucinda, Velma, Vena, Ivan, Freda, Fred, Larry and Mel. Vic grew up in the Mount Pleasant district and always had time to share stories of his childhood experiences, tidbits about local history and proudly joke he had "webbed feet" as proof of being a true Vancouverite. Vic trained as a butcher and ran his own shop for several years in Vancouver. He sold his shop and began a lengthy career with Super Valu and later a few independent grocery stores, finally retiring in 1994. Vic always boasted that he never suffered a severe cut which is rare in the meat industry. Vic met the love of his life, Amy Joyce Shepherd at Arthur Murray dance studio and they married on September 1st, 1956. They moved to Richmond in 1958, where they raised their two daughters, Candace and Marlita. Vic was a beloved member of the Steveston United Church and was the chairperson for numerous years. Vic is predeceased by his wife Joyce of 58 years, survived by daughters, Candace (Jose) Marlita (Dan) their grandchildren April (Joel), Jennifer (Julius) Jasmine (Piero), Maranda (Caleb), Harmony (Mat) and Destiny (Seb); great-grandchildren Samantha, Heidi, Josef, Sebastian, Jaxon, Kahlina, Jaden, Eliana, Sophia and Nicolas; sister-in-law Ann Shepherd as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial service is being planned. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Vic's name to the Steveston United Church, the Heart & Stroke Foundation or BC Children's Hospital.







