EPPLER, Victoria Anna (nee Krenkewich) Sunrise October 13, 1924 Sunset August 6, 2019 Youngest of 13 children, loving Wife, Mother of four, Grandmother of 6, Great Grandmother of 6. Victoria passed peacefully, with her family by her side. She is greatly loved and will remain forever in our hearts. Service August 13th at 11:00am, Holy Cross Parish 1450 Delta Avenue, Burnaby. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Michaels Care Centre, 7451 Sussex Ave, Burnaby, BC., V5J 5C2 will be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019