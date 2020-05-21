STOLTZMANN, Viola Mary (nee Bettcher) On Wednesday May 13th at 10:00pm, Viola Mary Stoltzmann (nee Bettcher) passed away in Hillside Village in Salmon Arm, B.C., at the age of 85. Viola was born on a farm on August 3, 1934 in Saskatchewan. As a child she moved to BC with her family. All her life Viola was involved in church life; youth groups, choirs, board member. Viola was an athletic outdoors person enjoying baseball, skiing, hiking, fishing, camping, and sailing. She had a successful career with Shell Canada for over 25 years. Viola met and married Manfred Stoltzmann and they resided in New Westminster until their retirement when they moved to Pender Island, where they built a beautiful home together. In her retirement Viola sailed, travelled and learned how to paint. She loved being with family and always enjoyed having visitors to Pender. Her life on Pender included many friends who were like family to her. Viola is predeceased by her loving husband, Manfred Stoltzmann, father, Walter Bettcher, mother, Pauline Bettcher, and brother-in-laws, Siegfred Kammholz and Edward Wiens. She is survived by her sister Loreen Wiens, brother, Lawrence Fred Bettcher (Lynda), sister-in-law Vera Mash (Gunter) and sister-in-law, Rita Kammholz. Viola is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many friends. Online condolences may be sent to Viola's family through her obituary at www.bowersfuneralservice.com Bowers Funeral Service Ltd., Salmon Arm 250-832-2223
Published in Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from May 21 to May 23, 2020.