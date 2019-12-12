Walter C. Lorz (June 01, 1937 - December 05, 2019)
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Wally Lorz. Survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Karin and Jeff; grandchildren, Zoe and Cooper; and many loving family members.

Wally was a great fisherman, shot a few moose in his day, and enjoyed a few pints of beer with his rugby buddies around the world.

He will be greatly missed by all his friends and family. There will be a celebration of life gathering in June (date to be announced) at his rugby club.
