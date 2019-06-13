Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wendell Marvin RATCLIFFE. View Sign Obituary

RATCLIFFE, Wendell Marvin May 1,1925 - May 26, 2019 In loving memory of a very special Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Great-great Grandfather, who passed away early morning, at St. Vincent's Brock Fahrni Veterans Pavilion, where he received several years of excellent care from the dedicated staff, with our thanks. He found a challenge in his artwork where he made each of us a living memory. Dad gave to all he touched in life a strong encouragement to be an individual, believe in what you want to accomplish by volunteering, as a strong spokesperson, in roles of leadership, in causes he believed in; eg. BCGEU, Longshoremen's Union, NDP Government, and Vancouver's Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Gardens, Fall Prevention Group and many other Senior's Initiatives. The City of Burnaby recognized his thousands of volunteer hours in his community with the Citizen of the Year Award. Dad is survived by his older sister Elise, daughters; Wendy, Marvene, stepdaughters: Lynne, Elaine, sons: Albert, Jerome, 23 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren. Pre-deceased by his amazing spouse, Marjorie Young; daughters: Jauncey, Maribet, Dwight, son: Maurice, and 3 grandchildren. No service by request. In his honour, please send donations in his name to a favourite charity.





