ROSEVEAR, William (Bill) February 13, 1930 - April 3, 2020 William (Bill) Medden Rosevear passed away peacefully at The Florentine Residence in Merritt, B. C. in the early morning hours of April 3, 2020. Bill was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was predeceased by his son Kenneth (Ken) Scott who tragically passed away on July 22, 2009. He is survived by his wife Dolores of 64 years, his son Jim (Marie), daughter Linda (Dave), daughter in law Vonda (Greg); grandchildren Lyndsey, Cameron, Kiel (Joni), Shawn, Tyson (Diane), Lia (Dylan), Tristen (Katherine) and Kailum (Joelle); great grandchildren Henry, George, Amelia and Oliver. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Bill was born in Quebec but left when he was 19, ending up in New Westminster in 1951. There he met Dolores Rowell in 1955 and they were married in 1956. They raised 3 children and resided in New Westminster for 63 years before moving to Merritt in 2019 to be closer to family. Bill always enjoyed the outdoors whether in his garden (what to do with all those zucchinis) or many great camping and fishing trips. He was an avid volunteer for many years and always gave back to his community. Bill was happiest when he was surrounded by his family on numerous adventures or just enjoying a good meal. He made sure you never left hungry. Bill was always there for all the important events in his children and grand children's lives and was proud of all their accomplishments. Bill gained his work ethic from growing up on his family farm which led to a very successful 38 year career in the forest industry. The family wishes to thank all the caregivers and staff at The Florentine. Our thanks also goes out to that special nurse Susie for being with Bill when we could not. We thank all of you. Bill would have wanted us to remember all the great times we had together. RATHER THAN MOURN THE LOSS OF THE FLAME, CELEBRATE HOW BRIGHTLY IT BURNED NO SERVICE BY REQUEST.





