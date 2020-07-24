Home

Agnes Stobbs Notice
Stobbs Agnes Mavis Peacefully on
Sunday 12th July 2020
at her home.
Mavis, aged 91 years.

Dear daughter of the late
Edward and Edith.

Mavis will be sadly missed
by her family and friends.

A service will be held at
St. Catherine's Church,
Todmorden Road on
Wednesday 29th July 2020
at 11:15 am followed by a
private cremation at
Burnley Crematorium at 12:15 pm.

Flowers or donations, if
desired, can be sent to MENCAP.
Enquiries to
Hartley Foulds Funeral Service, 230 Colne Road, Burnley,
Tel. 831854
Published in Burnley Express on July 24, 2020
