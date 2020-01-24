Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Beecroft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Beecroft

Notice Condolences

Alan Beecroft Notice
BEECROFT Alan (Beeky) Passed away peacefully at his home on January 17th, 2020, after a brave fight against illness and with his loving family by his side, aged 66 years, the dearly loved and devoted husband of Georgina, loving dad of Simon, dearest step dad of Francesca, dear father in law to Belinda and Simon, very special grandad of Layton, Skye and Aiden, also a very dear uncle and respected friend of many who will be sadly missed especially by all the supporters at Burnley Football Club. Alan's funeral cortege will leave from the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home on Friday, 31st January at 9-15 a.m. The cortege will then proceed past Burnley Football Club prior to service
and cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 10 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to MND, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -