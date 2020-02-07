|
|
|
Beecroft Alan Georgina and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and flowers received at this sad time and for donations in memory of Alan for the MND Association. Special thanks to everyone who took the time to visit Alan during his illness; this was very much appreciated by both Alan and Georgina. Thank you to all the medical professionals involved in Alan's care, both locally and at Preston. Thank you to Peter Goulding for his comforting words and service and to everyone at Burnley Football Club for their hospitality and the respect shown on the day of the funeral. Finally, thank you to Stephen and all at Alderson and Horan for their dignified arrangements and professional services.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 7, 2020