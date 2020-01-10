|
|
|
Crawford Alan On Friday 3rd January 2020 suddenly but peacefully
Alan senior aged 58 years.
Much loved son of Edith and Jack and dearly loved father of the late Alan junior and dear Grandad of Ellie and Maddie and loving Partner of the late Denise and beloved Brother of Tony,
Jim and Andrea.
A funeral service will be held on Friday 17th January, 2020 at Burnley Cemetery Chapel at
11.30 am. Followed by an interment in the graveyard. Rev'd P. Taylor
will officiate. Family flowers only please. A charity of families choice to be announced at funeral c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Reedley House, Burnley Road, Brierfield, BB9 6HX, Tel 614777
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 10, 2020