|
|
|
Denton Alan Trevor On 18 November 2020,
passed away at Pendleside Hospice, aged 85 years.
Of Burnley, formerly of Hull and worked for the Yorkshire Bank.
Much loved husband of Elizabeth. Dearly loved Dad of Bruce and Angus. Father-in-law of
Sally-Anne and Julie.
A much loved Grandpa of
Robert, Alexander, Ella and Millie.
Funeral service will be held at
St John's Church, Worsthorne.
Donations in lieu are for
Pendleside Hospice c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 27, 2020