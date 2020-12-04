Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Dower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Dower

Notice Condolences

Alan Dower Notice
DOWER Alan Peacefully, with Lyndsey and Kate by his side, Alan, aged 78, passed away on November 23rd 2020.
A very loving Dad, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa and Father-in-law.
A true gentleman who will be sadly missed by all his extended family and many friends.

Due to Covid restrictions a
private service will be held at
Briercliffe Road Church
on Friday December 11th
followed by a private Committal
at Burnley Crematorium.
For anyone wishing to pay their respects, the cortege will travel to the crematorium at 11.40am via Briercliffe Road, Eastern Avenue, Queen Victoria Rd, Briercliffe Road, Bank Hall Care Home, Ormerod Road, Belvedere Road and Todmorden Road.

Donations gratefully received
for Dementia UK.
All inquiries to Fred Hamer Funeral Service
183-187 Briercliffe Road.
Tel 01282 438866.
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -