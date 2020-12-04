|
|
|
DOWER Alan Peacefully, with Lyndsey and Kate by his side, Alan, aged 78, passed away on November 23rd 2020.
A very loving Dad, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa and Father-in-law.
A true gentleman who will be sadly missed by all his extended family and many friends.
Due to Covid restrictions a
private service will be held at
Briercliffe Road Church
on Friday December 11th
followed by a private Committal
at Burnley Crematorium.
For anyone wishing to pay their respects, the cortege will travel to the crematorium at 11.40am via Briercliffe Road, Eastern Avenue, Queen Victoria Rd, Briercliffe Road, Bank Hall Care Home, Ormerod Road, Belvedere Road and Todmorden Road.
Donations gratefully received
for Dementia UK.
All inquiries to Fred Hamer Funeral Service
183-187 Briercliffe Road.
Tel 01282 438866.
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 4, 2020