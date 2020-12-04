|
HARRISON Alan Passed away peacefully in the Pendleside Hospice, on Friday, 27th November, 2020, and with his loving wife by his side, Alan, aged 87 years, the most beloved husband of 70 years to Brenda, special dad to Glenda, Keith, Coleen, Neil and the late Gordon, dear father in law, very proud grandad, great grandad, loving brother, brother in law, uncle and friend to many who will be sadly missed. A private family service will take place on Thursday, 10th December at 10-45 a.m. Burnley Crematorium. A memorial service will take place to celebrate Alan's life at a later date. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 4, 2020