HARTLEY Alan On 17th November 2020 at
Royal Blackburn Hospital,
Alan aged 78 years.
Loving and devoted husband of Megan, cherished friend to Eunice, Stephen, Pauline, Christopher and Matthew also a much loved friend to many.
A private family funeral
service will be held.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Alan are being gratefully received on behalf of British Heart Foundation to make a donation please visit champfunerals.com/obituaries
All enquiries to Champ Funeral Services, Bank House, Whalley Road, Clayton Le Moors, Accrington BB5 5DY
Tel: 01254 390731
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 4, 2020
