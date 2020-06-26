|
|
|
HOLT Alan Peacefully in Salford Royal Hospital, on 11th June, 2020, Alan, aged 84 years, dearly beloved husband of the late Myra, loving father of Alan and Marcus, dear father in law to Diane, also a very special grandad, great grandad, brother, brother in law, uncle and great friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Alan's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Wednesday, 1st July at 10-15 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10-45 a.m. No flowers by request please but donations are being received for the Stroke Association, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 26, 2020