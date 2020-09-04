|
NUTTALL Alan Peacefully at his home on September 1st, 2020, with his loving family by his side, Alan, aged 72 years, the dearly loved husband of Diane, father of Paula, dearest step father to Amanda, Simon and Craig, a much loved grandad and great grandad, dear brother, brother in law, uncle and great friend to many. Alan's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Wednesday, 9th September at 10-20 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10-45 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 4, 2020