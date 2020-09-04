Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Nuttall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Nuttall

Notice Condolences

Alan Nuttall Notice
NUTTALL Alan Peacefully at his home on September 1st, 2020, with his loving family by his side, Alan, aged 72 years, the dearly loved husband of Diane, father of Paula, dearest step father to Amanda, Simon and Craig, a much loved grandad and great grandad, dear brother, brother in law, uncle and great friend to many. Alan's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Wednesday, 9th September at 10-20 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10-45 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -