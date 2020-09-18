|
|
|
NUTTALL Alan Alan's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for Pendleside Hospice. Thank you to the staff of the Royal Blackburn Hospital for taking care of Alan and special thanks to Amanda and Ric for all their help during this difficult time. Finally, thank you to Peter Goulding for his comforting words and lovely service and Alderson and Horan for their professional and dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 18, 2020