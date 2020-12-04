|
|
|
Riley Alan Sheila would like to thank everyone for their cards,
flowers and kind messages of sympathy at this sad time.
Special thanks to Diane and Vicky for their help and support.
Also Becky and all of Alan's carers and everybody
who looked after him in
Bank Hall Care Centre.
And also to everyone who attended the beautiful and moving service conducted by
Trevor Hayes.
A final thank you to June, Graeme and all the staff at Co-op Funeralcare Burnley for their caring and dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 4, 2020