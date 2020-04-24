Home

Alan Whittaker Notice
WHITTAKER Alan Peacefully at his home on Sunday, 19th April, 2020, after many years of illness patiently borne, and with his loving family by his side, Alan, aged 81 years, the dearly loved and devoted husband of Dorothy, loving dad of Angela and John, Linda and Mark, cherished grandad to Ryan, Dean, Bethany and Aimee, proud great grandad of Freddie, dear brother of Len and the late John, also a dear uncle and great friend to many who will be sadly missed. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, on Wednesday, 29th April. Donations are being received in Alan's memory direct to Pendleside Hospice. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 24, 2020
