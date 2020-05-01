|
|
|
WINTON Alan On Thursday 23rd April 2020, peacefully in Pendleside Hospice, Alan aged 76 years of Colne. Beloved husband of the late
Norma Christine, much loved dad of Debra and Claire, loving grandad and great grandad and a dear brother of Clive and Paul.
A private funeral service and cremation will be held on
Thursday 7th May 2020.
Donations in memory of Alan are being gratefully received for Pendleside Hospice c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Burnley Express on May 1, 2020