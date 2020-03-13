Home

Albert Fell Notice
Fell Albert Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Albert, who passed away peacefully in Woodside Care Home, on 5th March, 2020, aged 96 years, the dearly beloved son of the late Ellen and Thomas, dearly loved brother of Rose, the late Irene and Betty, dear brother in law to Alf, special uncle to Helen, Pat, John and the late Peter,
also a special great uncle and great great uncle and lovely friend who will be sadly missed.
R.I.P.
Albert's Requiem Mass is being celebrated at St John the Baptist RC Church, Ivy St at 10-15 a.m. on Thursday, 19th March, followed by interment at Burnley Cemetery. Donations are being received in Albert's memory for MISSIO - Missionaries Charity, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 13, 2020
