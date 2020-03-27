Home

FELL Albert Albert's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received in memory of Albert for Missio. Special thanks to the staff of Woodside Care Home for the care and attention shown to Albert. Thank you to St John's RC Church and to Fr Emmanuel for his comforting words and service. Finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their help, support and professional arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 27, 2020
