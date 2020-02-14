|
Baker Alec Edward Passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on February 2nd, 2020, with his loving family by his side, aged 71 years, dearly loved and devoted husband of Dagmar, loving father to Darryl and Alenca, dear father in law to Kirsten and Christopher, cherished grandad to Lenina, Joshua, Samuel, Harry and Ethan, also a dear brother, brother in law, uncle and respected friend to many.
At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Alec's funeral cortege will pass Burnley Bus Station where he worked for
many years on Wednesday,
19th February at 2-30 p.m. followed by committal at
Burnley Crematorium, 3-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 14, 2020