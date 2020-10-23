|
|
|
RICHARDS Alec Williams (Bill) Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on 17th October, 2020, the dearly loved and loving husband to Frances, much loved dad to Paul, Adrian and David, a dear father in law, special grandad to Luke, Chloe and Holly, proud great grandad to Jacob, also a dear brother in law, uncle and great friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Bill's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Friday, 30th October at 1-30 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 1-45 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 23, 2020