Robinson Alec On Sunday, 26th January, 2020,
at the Grange Nursing Home with his son Duncan present, Alec,
aged 86 years, peacefully passed away. Alec was the beloved husband of the late Veronica, precious dad of Maureen, Bernadette, Billy and Duncan, dear father in law of John, Harry and Jacky, a cherished grandad of Jacky, Simon, Jon, Jacqueline, Jane, David, Jonathon, Liam, Joanne, Emily and Jack, loving great grandad, also a dear sister of Carol and brother in law to Michael and the late Sheila and Alan.
At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Service and committal will take place at Burnley Crematorium on Friday, 14th February at 12-15 p.m.
Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Stroke Association,
c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services,
128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 31, 2020