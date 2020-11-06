Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020
10:30
Christ the King RC Church
Interment
Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020
11:30
Burnley Cemetery
Alf Duffield Notice
Duffield Alf Passed away peacefully at home, on Thursday, 29th October, 2020, aged 100 years, with his loving wife Rose and daughters Helen and Pat by his side, Alf was a much-loved father in law to John and the late Peter, a cherished grandad, great grandad and great great grandad, uncle and good friend to many, may he rest in peace. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Alf's funeral service will be held in Christ the King RC Church on Thursday 12th November at 10-30 a.m. followed by interment at Burnley Cemetery at 11-30 a.m. Flowers are welcome or donations are being received for CAFOD, c/o & all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 6, 2020
