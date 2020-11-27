|
Duffield Alf Rose, Helen, Pat and family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all the relatives, friends and parishioners of Christ the King Church for all cards of condolence, floral tributes, donations to CAFOD and prayers. Special thanks to Key2 Support for their loving care and attention shown to Alf and Rose. Thanking also Fr Emmanuel for his support and prayers and Fr David Featherstone for his lovely Mass. A final thank you to Leighton and all the staff at Alderson and Horan for their care, empathy
and professionalism.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 27, 2020