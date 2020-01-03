|
LOPRESTI Alfonso Peacefully, after a long illness, in Heather Grange Care Home on December 20th 2019, Alfonso, aged 88 years. Loving and much loved to the late Doreen, very special dad of Mario, Sandra and Jim, amazing grandad of Clare, Sean, Ben and James, great grandad of Kian and Noah, beloved father in law of Sheila, Melvyn and Sally. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, 7th January in
St Augustine's RC Church at 2pm, followed by Committal at Burnley Crematorium at 3-15pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired are being received to Heather Grange Care Home, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
