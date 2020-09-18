Home

Hathaway Alfred it is with great sadness that I have to inform you of the passing of Alfred John Hathaway, peacefully in his sleep at about 02.30am on Tuesday 9th September 2020, aged 93 years.
Dad was proceeded in death last year by both his son John and beloved wife Evelyn.
He is survived by four of his children: Len, Pete, Jim & Jean as well as grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
The Funeral Service will be held on 17th September at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Belvedere Road in Burnley followed by a brief Service at Burnley Cemetery.
We are comforted knowing that our dad is with our mum and many of his friends again.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 18, 2020
