BIRTWISTLE (nee Parker)
Alice Sadly in Eaves Hall on Friday, 16th October, 2020, Alice, aged 97 years, devoted wife to the late Vic, most precious mum to Anne, Lynne, Susan and Julie, dear mother in law to Roy, Stephen, Stephen and Derek, wonderful grandma and nanna to Carole, Ian, Steven, Shaun, Lee, Paul, Matthew, Mark, Jessica and Lauren, also a cherished great grandma and great nanna. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Alice's funeral cortege will leave from her daughters' home on Wednesday, 28th October at
1-20 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 1-45 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 23, 2020