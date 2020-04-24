|
|
|
CUNNINGHAM (nee Gorton)
Alice Mary Peacefully at her home on 19th April, 2020, with her loving family by her side, Alice, aged 83 years, much loved and treasured mum of Susan and Darren, dearest mother in law to Neil and Lorraine, cherished nanna to Nicky, Amanda, Megan and Bryn, proud great nan to Jacob and Laya and a lovely friend to many who will be sadly missed. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, Wednesday, 29th April. Donations are being received direct to MND Assoc. or Pendleside Hospice. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 24, 2020