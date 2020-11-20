|
|
|
Edmundson Alice On Thursday 12th November 2020, aged 92 years, of Burnley, peacefully passed away.
A much loved wife of the
late James Ralph.
Many thanks to family, friends and her carer who gave Alice such a good, long life while still at home.
Further thanks to Bank Hall Care Home for their care of Alice over the last 15 months.
Burial to take place on
Monday 30th November.
Further enquiries to
Hartley Foulds Funeral Services, Burnley, tel: 01282 831854.
Sleep well Mam, love Joe and Liz xx
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 20, 2020