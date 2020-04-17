|
|
|
LISTER Alice Marie On Monday the 6th April,
Alice aged 81, sadly passed away
at Heather Grange with
her loving daughter by her side.
A wonderful mother to Tony and Annette, very dearly loved partner for 22 years of Thomas Aspinall, and previously married to Brian Lister, dearly loved sister to Jack, Jim and the late Norman and May, much loved auntie and friend of many especially Mary Whittaker and Elsie Smalley.
The family would like to pay particular thanks to all staff
at Heather Grange where
she received outstanding
love and care.
Alice will be very sadly missed and remembered with lots of happy memories; now you are at Peace.
The private funeral will be held
at Burnley Cemetery with immediate family members only.
All inquiries to
Fred Hamer Funeral Services
Tel: 01282 438866.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 17, 2020