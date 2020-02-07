Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Alice McManus

Alice McManus Notice
McMANUS
(nee Dawson)
Alice Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Alice, who passed away suddenly but peacefully in Bank Hall Nursing Home on 31st January 2020, and with her loving husband John by her side, aged 94 years. Much loved mum of Carole, Linda, John, Michael, Paul and Wilfred, also a very dearly loved mother in law, cherished grandma, great grandma and great, great grandma, lovely auntie and a beautiful friend to many who will be sadly missed. R.I.P. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Alice at St Mary Magdalene's RC Church on Wednesday, 19th February at 10am, followed by Committal at Burnley Crematorium at 11-30am. Family flowers only please, donations are being received to Dementia UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 7, 2020
