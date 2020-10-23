|
|
|
TATTERSALL (nee Demaline)
Alice Passed away peacefully in Hilton Care Home, Padiham on 16th October, 2020, aged 98 years, dearly beloved wife of the late Frank, much loved daughter of George and Mary, also a much loved and loving auntie of Alice, Kevin, Sheila and families. Alice will be interred with her loving family at St Leonard's Churchyard, Memorial Park. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 23, 2020