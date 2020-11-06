Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Allan Bonney

Notice Condolences

Allan Bonney Notice
BONNEY Allan 'Of all husbands,
I had one of the best'
Passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on 27th October 2020, aged 85 years, the dearly loved and devoted husband of 63 long and happy years to Margaret, much loved dad of Susan and John, dearest father in law to Kathy, most wonderful grandad to Katie, Daniel, Simon, Reece and Danielle, great-grandad to Lydia, also brother in law, uncle and respected friend to many who will be sadly missed. Allan's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Thursday, 12th November at 2-40 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 3-15 p.m. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Allan can be given to The British Heart Foundation.
All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 6, 2020
