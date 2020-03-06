Home

Fred Hamer Funeral Services - Burnley (Burnley)
183-187 Briercliffe Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1UY
01282 438866
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
14:30
Burnley Crematorium
Allan Dixon Notice
DIXON Allan
(Dickie) Allan aged 63 was surrounded
by his loving family when he
passed away peacefully on
Monday 24th February 2020.
Dearly loved husband of Elaine, much loved Dad of Jolene,
Carla and Billy, loving
father-in-law of Max and Nicola.
Fun loving grandad to Max, Phoebe, Ziggy, Finley and Lenny and a loving son to Ellen and
the late Frank. A loyal friend, brother-in-law and uncle
who will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
A celebration of Allan's life will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Friday 13th March at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations
will be gratefully received
for Pendleside Hospice
c/o and all inquiries to
Fred Hamer Funeral Service.
183-187 Briercliffe Road, Burnley. Tel 01282 438866
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 6, 2020
