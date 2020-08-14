|
GIDLEY Allan & Brenda Allan & Brenda Gidley both passed away on Monday August 10th 2020 after long illnesses.
Allan, the dearly loved husband of the late Brenda and much loved father of Yvonne.
Brenda, the dearly loved wife of Allan and much loved mother of Yvonne, Wendy, Peter, Christine and Edward. Loving grandma
and great-grandma.
Due to the present circumstances a private family service will be held at Burnley Cemetery Chapel on Tuesday 18th August 2020
at 10 a.m., followed by a graveside service at 11.00. There will be an opportunity for family and friends to pay respects at the graveside from 11.00.
Family flowers only please, donations can be made in their memory to Pendleside Hospice via the family, where a donation page has been set up in their memory. For details,
please contact the family.
Funeral Director Jean Holt for Burnley & District Funeral Services. Tel: 01282 411822.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 14, 2020