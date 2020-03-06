Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barton & Hallworth Funeral Service (Oswaldtwistle)
The Old Foxhill, 136 Union Road
Accrington, Lancashire BB5 3DR
01254 390542
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
13:45
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen France
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen France

Notice Condolences Gallery

Allen France Notice
FRANCE ALLEN Passed away unexpectedly
but peacefully on
Friday 28th February 2020,
aged 77 years.
The dearly loving
husband of Barbara,
a much loved father of
Mark, Lesley and Nicola,
a dear father in law of
Michael and Teresa,
a treasured grandad of Marcus,
Thomas, Millie, Abbie and Evie and also a cherished great grandad of Lottie and Millie.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1.45pm, on
Thursday 12th March, at
Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in memory of Allen are welcomed for the Alzheimer's Society or Cancer Research c/o
Barton & Hallworth
Funeral Service,
The Old Foxhill,
136-8 Union Road,
Oswaldtwistle. BB5 3DR.
Tel: 01254 390542.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -