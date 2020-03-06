|
|
|
FRANCE ALLEN Passed away unexpectedly
but peacefully on
Friday 28th February 2020,
aged 77 years.
The dearly loving
husband of Barbara,
a much loved father of
Mark, Lesley and Nicola,
a dear father in law of
Michael and Teresa,
a treasured grandad of Marcus,
Thomas, Millie, Abbie and Evie and also a cherished great grandad of Lottie and Millie.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1.45pm, on
Thursday 12th March, at
Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in memory of Allen are welcomed for the Alzheimer's Society or Cancer Research c/o
Barton & Hallworth
Funeral Service,
The Old Foxhill,
136-8 Union Road,
Oswaldtwistle. BB5 3DR.
Tel: 01254 390542.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 6, 2020